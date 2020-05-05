 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly sunny and a bit breezy today. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Increasing clouds tonight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Partly sunny tomorrow with the risk of a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

