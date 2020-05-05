Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 55 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:57 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy today. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Increasing clouds tonight. Lows in the mid 30s. Partly sunny tomorrow with the risk of a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail