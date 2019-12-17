Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Snow today, mixed with sleet and freezing rain in the southern Catskills, mid and lower Hudson Valley and southern New England. Highs in the lower-to-mid 30s.

---

Snow accumulation through this evening:

I-88, Mohawk Valley, northern Catskills, greater Capital District, southern Vermont, Massachusetts: 4-6"

Adirondacks, Champlain Valley, central and northern Vermont: 1-3"

Southern Catskills, mid and lower Hudson Valley, Connecticut: 2-4" of snow and sleet

---

Snow tapering off this evening and becoming partly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy tomorrow, with scattered snow showers and localized heavier squalls, especially downwind of Lake Ontario. Highs in the lower 30s.