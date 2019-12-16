Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Some morning sunshine, giving way to increasing clouds today. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Snow moving in tonight, mixing with sleet in the southern Catskills, the lower Hudson Valley and southern New England by sunrise. Lows in the 20s.

Snow tomorrow, possibly mixed with sleet in the northern Catskills, the greater Capital District and central New England. A mix of sleet and freezing rain in the southern Catskills, mid and lower Hudson Valley and southern New England. Highs in the lower-to-mid 40s.

Snow accumulation for Tuesday:

I-88, Mohawk Valley, southern Adirondacks, northern Catskills, greater Capital District, southern Vermont, central New England: 2-4"

Northern Adirondacks, Champlain Valley, central and northern Vermont: 1-3"

Southern Catskills, mid and lower Hudson Valley, southern New England: 1-2" of snow and sleet