Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 28 seconds ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and cool with showers and possibly thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. 

More showers and storms tonight. Lows in the lower 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs near 70.

