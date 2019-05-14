Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with showers today. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Cloudy with scattered showers tonight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Partly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the lower 60s

Tags: 
weather