Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Cloudy with showers today. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Cloudy with scattered showers tonight. Lows in the lower 40s. Partly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the lower 60s