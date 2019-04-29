Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:51 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Sunshine followed by increasing clouds today. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Cloudy with showers moving in tonight. Lows in the lower 40s. Showers tomorrow morning, then partly sunny. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Tags: weatherShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.