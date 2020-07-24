Related Program: Midday Magazine Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • 45 minutes ago Related Program: Midday Magazine ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 5:34 Credit WNYT Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, July 24, 2020. Tags: paul caianoShareTweetEmail Related Content Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 6 hours ago WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:41 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny today. Highs in the mid 80s. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 23, 2020 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:22 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, July 23, 2020. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 23, 2020 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:48 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Highs in the mid 80s. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 22, 2020 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:28 Newschannel 13 meteorlogist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 22, 2020 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:20 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Highs in the mid 80s.