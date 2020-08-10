Norwich University Says Some Students Failed To Heed Virus Rules

Norwich University, a private military college in Vermont, says as the first group of students arrived on campus this past weekend some failed to follow the coronavirus-related safety guidelines.

School officials say some cadets apparently broke the rules of the school contract, but they would not elaborate. Officials told WCAX-TV that President Mark Anarumo plans to meet with those students early this week to discuss consequences.

Officials say students who break the contract may be asked to leave campus.

Approximately 400 to 500 students were expected to return to campus this past weekend. They were required to quarantine based on the state of Vermont’s coronavirus guidelines.

