North Adams Commons COVID Outbreak Grows To 35 Cases

The COVID-19 outbreak at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home has grown to 35 as of Monday.

Berkshire Healthcare spokesperson Lisa Gaudet says the source of the outbreak has yet to be determined, and that state public health officials have told the company that operates the North Adams Commons to presume that it is the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“30 positive residents. 25 of those are in house at North Adams Commons, 5 are at the hospital," said Gaudet. "And then we have 5 staff. And within those numbers, we have 2 of those 30 residents that were unvaccinated and 2 staff that were unvaccinated.”

The outbreak began last week with three reported cases on Thursday and more than 20 cases as of Friday. Berkshire Healthcare has suspended visitation at the home.