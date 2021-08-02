 North Adams Commons COVID Outbreak Grows To 35 Cases | WAMC

North Adams Commons COVID Outbreak Grows To 35 Cases

By 2 hours ago
  • The Berkshire Healthcare logo
    Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

The COVID-19 outbreak at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home has grown to 35 as of Monday. 

Berkshire Healthcare spokesperson Lisa Gaudet says the source of the outbreak has yet to be determined, and that state public health officials have told the company that operates the North Adams Commons to presume that it is the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“30 positive residents. 25 of those are in house at North Adams Commons, 5 are at the hospital," said Gaudet. "And then we have 5 staff. And within those numbers, we have 2 of those 30 residents that were unvaccinated and 2 staff that were unvaccinated.”

The outbreak began last week with three reported cases on Thursday and more than 20 cases as of Friday. Berkshire Healthcare has suspended visitation at the home.

Tags: 
north adams
north adams commons
berkshire healthcare

Related Content

More Than 20 Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases At North Adams Nursing Home

By Jul 30, 2021
The Berkshire Healthcare logo
Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

A nursing home in North Adams, Massachusetts is experiencing an outbreak of breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

Three Breakthrough COVID Cases Confirmed At North Adams Nursing Home

By Jul 30, 2021
The Berkshire Healthcare logo
Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

Three breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home.

COVID Deaths, Cases Level Off At Two Berkshire Nursing Homes As Vaccinations Begin

By Dec 28, 2020
The Berkshire Healthcare logo
Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

Two Berkshire County nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks this fall and winter are seeing deaths and cases level off as residents begin to receive vaccines.

Pittsfield, Lenox Nursing Homes Reporting 56 COVID Deaths

By Dec 21, 2020
The Berkshire Healthcare logo
Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

Two nursing homes managed by Berkshire Healthcare are reporting 56 deaths related to COVID-19.