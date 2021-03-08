Related Program: Morning Edition Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast By WAMC Control Room • 45 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Meteorologist Paul Caiano Listen Listening... / 6:48 Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs near 50. Tags: paul caianoShareTweetEmail Related Content Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Mar 5, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:53 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, March 5, 2021. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Mar 5, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:58 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds and windy with a few snow showers today. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Mar 4, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:25 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny and windy today. Highs in the lower 30s.