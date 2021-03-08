 Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast | WAMC
Morning Edition

Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs near 50.

