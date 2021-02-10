 New Hampshire Lawmaker Apologizes For Open Mic Vulgarity | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

New Hampshire Lawmaker Apologizes For Open Mic Vulgarity

By 1 hour ago
  • Senator John Reagan
    Senator John Reagan
    New Hampshire state Senate

A New Hampshire state senator unaware he was unmuted during a virtual hearing has apologized after calling a female colleague a vulgar name.


Sen. John Reagan, of Deerfield, used the vulgarity Wednesday after fellow Republican Sen. Sharon Carson called a 10-minute recess for their committee so she could take a doctor's call about her hospitalized daughter.

Reagan later apologized for his “recorded outburst” and told The Associated Press in email that it was “an open mic zoom goof.”

Republican Senate President Chuck Morse is calling the comment “inappropriate and disappointing.”

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Tags: 
Lawmaker-Unmuted Insult
Senator John Reagan