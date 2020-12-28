New England Culinary Institute To Close After 40 Years

The Vermont-based New England Culinary Institute is going to be closing its doors after 40 years.



In a letter to the school community, President Milan Milasinovic says the school is discontinuing all credit bearing programs and will immediately start a teach-out of all those programs so that current students may complete them.



He says the pandemic proved to be the burden that the school could not overcome. He says no closing date has been set and all students should be able to graduate at the end of the Spring 2021 semester.



