Nearly 1,200 Acres Protected In Vermont's Taconic Mountains

Nearly 1,200 acres of land in the area of West Mountain in Shaftsbury is now protected.



The Vermont Land Trust worked with David and Cheryl Mance to conserve the land in Vermont's Taconic Mountains in southern Vermont. Another 239 acres will be preserved in Rupert.



Much of the protected land is at the top of West Mountain and with elevations above 2,000 feet is visible from U.S. Routes 7 and Vermont Route 7A.



The Land Trust's Donald Campbell says the protection of the land is part of their work to conserve large working forests.



All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved