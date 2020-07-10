 NBCUniversal Head Explains His 50% Diversity Challenge | WAMC
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

NBCUniversal Head Explains His 50% Diversity Challenge

By editor 4 hours ago
Originally published on July 10, 2020 7:03 pm

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, about the 50% challenge he announced for diversifying hiring and training at the news organization.