Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy Of Newsday

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, for an update on the coronavirus pandemic in New York. They also discuss reports that a record number of teachers retired in the state in 2020.

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about new data depicting the racial disparity among those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in hospitals and New York City. 