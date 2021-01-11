Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy By David Guistina & Yancey Roy • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 2:46 Yancey Roy Credit Provided by Yancey Roy WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about the start of Phase 1B of New York's COVID-19 vaccination program. They also discuss Governor Andrew Cuomo's upcoming State of the State address. Tags: Yancey RoyShareTweetEmail Related Content Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy By David Guistina & Yancey Roy • Jan 4, 2021 Provided by Yancey Roy Listen Listening... / 2:31 WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York.