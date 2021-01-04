 Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy | WAMC
Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy

Yancey Roy
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York. 

They also discuss New York's upcoming legislative session, and the rise in food insecurity in the state. 

Yancey Roy

