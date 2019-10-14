Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy By David Guistina & Yancey Roy • 37 seconds ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 2:53 Yancey Roy Credit Yancey Roy WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, with an update on a number of lawsuits over a New York commission discussing pay raises and a possible outside income ban for state legislators. Tags: Yancey RoyShareTweetEmail Related Content Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy By David Guistina & Yancey Roy • Oct 7, 2019 Yancey Roy Listen Listening... / 2:50 WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about a new Siena Poll that says 62 percent of those surveyed have been touched by opioid abuse.