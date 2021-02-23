Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette By David Guistina & Miles Reed • 55 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Miles Reed Provided by Miles Reed Listen Listening... / 2:55 WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about the varying COVID-19 vaccination rates in Capital Region counties. They also break down the COVID-19 death toll across the Capital Region, which has surpassed 1,000. Tags: Miles ReedShareTweetEmail Related Content Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette By David Guistina & Miles Reed • Feb 17, 2021 Provided by Miles Reed Listen Listening... / 3:05 WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about a class action lawsuit targeting Beech-Nut Nutrition in Montgomery County over the presence of potentially dangerous metals in its baby food.