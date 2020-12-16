 Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette

By & Miles Reed 15 minutes ago
  • Miles Reed
    Miles Reed
    Provided by Miles Reed

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about a new initiative to break up ice jams along the Mohawk River and Erie Canal. 

They also discuss a new cap on delivery fees for apps like Uber Eats and GrubHub in Albany County. 

Tags: 
Miles Reed

Related Content

Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette

By & Miles Reed Dec 9, 2020
Miles Reed
Provided by Miles Reed

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about reports that roughly 100 students in the Schenectady City School District have missed a majority of the school year. 