Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette for an update on Tuesday's school budget re-votes in Johnstown, Rensselaer, and Fort Edward.

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about the Capital Region Antiracist Training Initiative, a new training program designed to teach members of the community about the history and issues surrounding systemic racism.