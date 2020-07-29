 Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette | WAMC
Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette

Miles Reed
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette for an update on Tuesday's school budget re-votes in Johnstown, Rensselaer, and Fort Edward. 

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about the Capital Region Antiracist Training Initiative, a new training program designed to teach members of the community about the history and issues surrounding systemic racism. 