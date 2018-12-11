Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

A federal jury in New York convicted key players of corruption in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "Buffalo Billion'' economic redevelopment program Thursday. The verdict comes after a month-long trial, which put a spotlight on how lucrative contracts were awarded for redevelopment projects in Syracuse and Buffalo that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The second set of corruption convictions of former associates of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has renewed calls to reform the governor’s multibillion dollar economic development program that was at the heart of the bribery and bid-rigging cases. Cuomo says the problem has already been fixed.
A New York jury is set to begin deliberations in the trial of a former president of the State University of New York's Polytechnic Institute and three developers charged in an alleged bid rigging scheme involving projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
A judge read instructions on the law to jurors Tuesday after two days of closing arguments in a trial that stemmed from an ambitious upstate New York redevelopment plan known as the Buffalo Billion. Deliberations begin Wednesday.