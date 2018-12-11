Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

Related Program: 
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of The Times Union, about today's sentencing of Dr. Alain Kaloyeros. The pair also discuss a commission on prosecutorial conduct.

Kaloyeros, Developers Convicted In Buffalo Billion Case

By Jul 13, 2018
Alain Kaloyeros
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A federal jury in New York convicted key players of corruption in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "Buffalo Billion'' economic redevelopment program Thursday. The verdict comes after a month-long trial, which put a spotlight on how lucrative contracts were awarded for redevelopment projects in Syracuse and Buffalo that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars. 

Commission Recommends Increasing NY Lawmakers’ Pay, Calls For Reforms

By Dec 7, 2018
The New York state Capitol
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

A pay commission for New York’s statewide elected officials recommends a hefty increase to the salaries of the governor, state Senators, and Assemblymembers, but there are some strings attached. 

Cuomo: No Need For Further Fixes After Kaloyeros Verdict

By Karen DeWitt Jul 13, 2018
File photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The second set of corruption convictions of former associates of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has renewed calls to reform  the governor’s multibillion dollar economic development program that was at the heart of the bribery and bid-rigging cases. Cuomo says the problem has already been fixed.

New York Jury Set To Deliberate In 'Buffalo Billion' Case

By Jul 11, 2018
Alain Kaloyeros
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A New York jury is set to begin deliberations in the trial of a former president of the State University of New York's Polytechnic Institute and three developers charged in an alleged bid rigging scheme involving projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

A judge read instructions on the law to jurors Tuesday after two days of closing arguments in a trial that stemmed from an ambitious upstate New York redevelopment plan known as the Buffalo Billion. Deliberations begin Wednesday.