WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union about the launch of New York's COVID-19 vaccine hotline Monday, and why local officials are frustrated by the vaccine rollout so far.

Morning Headlines With Mike Goodwin Of The Times Union By David Guistina & Mike Goodwin • Jan 5, 2021

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union about reports that a Saratoga County man has tested positive for the new U.K. strain of COVID-19.