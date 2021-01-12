 Morning Headlines With Mike Goodwin Of The Times Union | WAMC
Morning Headlines With Mike Goodwin Of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union about the launch of New York's COVID-19 vaccine hotline Monday, and why local officials are frustrated by the vaccine rollout so far. 

