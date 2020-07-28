 Morning Headlines With Mike Goodwin Of The Times Union | WAMC
Morning Headlines With Mike Goodwin Of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union about a Cohoes police officer who allegedly made up a story that he fired his weapon outside a camp in the Adirondacks in response to a shot fired by a Black youth. 

