Morning Headlines With Mike Goodwin Of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union about a Monday night shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl in Albany. 

They also discuss New York's latest guidance on masks for children ages 2 to 5. 

