Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles during a county board meeting on Zoom.
Credit Jim Kevlin
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, and AllOtsego.com, for an update on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting Otsego County's finances.
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, and AllOtsego.com, about how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting farmers in Otsego County.