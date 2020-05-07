 Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta | WAMC
Morning Edition

By & Jim Kevlin 1 hour ago

Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles during a county board meeting on Zoom.
Credit Jim Kevlin

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, and AllOtsego.com, for an update on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting Otsego County's finances. 

 

By Apr 23, 2020
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, and AllOtsego.com, about how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting farmers in Otsego County. 