Middlebury Considering Revoking Giuliani's Honorary Degree

Middlebury College is considering revoking the honorary degree awarded to Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, saying he played a role in the violent uprising against the nation’s capital last week.


The college awarded the degree to Giuliani in 2005, after his response to 9/11 as mayor of New York City.

At a staging rally Wednesday, Trump told his morning crowd to “fight like hell” and Giuliani implored “Let’s have trial by combat.”

The editorial board of the college newspaper called for the school to revoke Giuliani’s honorary degree and on Sunday Middlebury president Laurie Patton said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the school had started the process to consider such action.

