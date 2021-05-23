 The Media Project #1564 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rex | WAMC
The Media Project #1564 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rex

(Airs 05/23/21 @ 6 p.m. & 05/24/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, , Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about whether politicians should decide who cover them, the bias the impacts what stories journalists choose to cover, and more.

Related Content

The Media Project #1563 - Alan, Rosemary, Barbara, Rex

By WAMC Control Room May 16, 2021

(Airs 05/16/21 @ 6 p.m. & 05/17/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Barbara talk about partisan media growing in the U.S., the rise of more women into leadership positions in journalism, what journalists can do in the age of misinformation, and more.

The Media Project #1562 - Alan, Ira, Judy, Rex

By WAMC Control Room May 9, 2021

(Airs 05/09/21 @ 6 p.m. & 05/10/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy, and Ira talk about the struggle for truth amid misinformation, reaction to Facebook continuing to ban former President Donald Trump, and much more.

The Media Project #1561 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Judy

By WAMC Control Room May 2, 2021

(Airs 05/02/21 @ 6 p.m. & 05/03/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about should the government fund journalism, does Tucker Carlson believe the things he tells Fox viewers, and more.

The Media Project #1560 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rex

By WAMC Control Room Apr 25, 2021

(Airs 04/25/21 @ 6 p.m. & 04/26/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Ira and Judy talk about the implication of media coverage of the Derek Chauvin verdict, whether climate journalism is entering the solutions era, and more.