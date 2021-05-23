The Media Project #1564 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rex

(Airs 05/23/21 @ 6 p.m. & 05/24/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, , Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about whether politicians should decide who cover them, the bias the impacts what stories journalists choose to cover, and more.
