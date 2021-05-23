The Media Project #1564 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rex

(Airs 05/16/21 @ 6 p.m. & 05/17/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Barbara talk about partisan media growing in the U.S., the rise of more women into leadership positions in journalism, what journalists can do in the age of misinformation, and more.