The Media Project #1555 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Rosemary

(Airs 03/14/21 @ 6 p.m. & 03/15/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about whether American’s are weaning themselves off the news, whether Oprah’s interview of Meghan and Harry was important, the media’s focus on sensational stories, and much more.