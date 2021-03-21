The Media Project #1555 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Rosemary

(Airs 03/21/21 @ 6 p.m. & 03/22/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about whether newsrooms will ever return and whether it matters, whether opinion journalism on local issues will draw audiences, hypocrisy at Fox news, and more.
