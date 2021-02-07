The Media Project #1549 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex

(Airs 02/07/21 @ 6 p.m. & 02/08/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about seismic changes coming in journalism, whether Fox news is in trouble or not, how we should define a journalist, and much more.
