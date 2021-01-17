 The Media Project #1546 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Judy | WAMC
(Airs 01/17/21 @ 6 p.m. & 01/18/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about the future of big tech and media, the value of editors, and much more.

