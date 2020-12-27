The Media Project #1543 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

(Airs 12/27/20 @ 6 p.m. & 12/28/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Ira talk about how the news media cover their mistakes, a very unusual apology from a newspaper in the Midwest, and much more.
