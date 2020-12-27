The Media Project #1543 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

(Airs 12/20/20 @ 6 p.m. & 12/21/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record, and Daily Freeman. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Barbara talk about covering whether the networks should continue covering Trump after he leaves office, the changing use of language in journalism, and much more.