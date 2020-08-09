The Media Project #1523 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

(Airs 08/09/20 @ 6 p.m. & 08/10/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current UAlbany Professor, Rosemary Armao, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Ira talk about what do American’s really think about the news media, how should we cover the upcoming election that will take weeks to decide of absentee ballots, and much more.
Tags: