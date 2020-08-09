 The Media Project #1523 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1523 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

By 1 hour ago

(Airs 08/09/20 @ 6 p.m. & 08/10/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current UAlbany Professor, Rosemary Armao, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Ira talk about what do American’s really think about the news media, how should we cover the upcoming election that will take weeks to decide of absentee ballots, and much more.

Tags: 
The Media Project

Related Content

The Media Project #1522 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Rosemary

By Aug 2, 2020

(Airs 08/02/20 @ 6 p.m. & 08/03/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current UAlbany Professor, Rosemary Armao, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Judy provide a review of the Supreme Court case New York Times vs. Sullivan and what it means for journalism, why twitter temporarily suspended Donald Trump Jr., and much more.

The Media Project #1521 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Rosemary

By Jul 26, 2020

(Airs 07/26/20 @ 6 p.m. & 07/27/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, and Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current UAlbany Professor, Rosemary Armao, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Judy, Rex and Rosemary talk about the return of the President’s coronavirus briefings, is the press doing enough to cover climate change, an analysis of the interview between President Trump and Chris Wallace of Fox News.

The Media Project #1520 - Alan, Rosemary, Jenn, Rex

By Jul 19, 2020

(Airs 07/19/20 @ 6 p.m. & 07/20/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, and Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current UAlbany Professor, Rosemary Armao, and Jenn Smith, a reporter and Community Engagement Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rosemary, Jenn and Rex talk about what makes people avoid the news the controversy over Bari Weiss quitting the New York Times while attacking the newspaper, and much more.

The Media Project #1519 - Alan, Rosemary, Judy, Rex

By Jul 12, 2020

(Airs 07/12/20 @ 6 p.m. & 07/13/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, and Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current UAlbany Professor, Rosemary Armao, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rosemary, Judy and Rex talk about trying to safeguard journalists from digital harassment, going to court to get information that’s important to the public, and much more.