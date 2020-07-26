 The Media Project #1521 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Rosemary | WAMC
The Media Project #1521 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Rosemary

By 5 minutes ago

(Airs 07/26/20 @ 6 p.m. & 07/27/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, and Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current UAlbany Professor, Rosemary Armao, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Judy, Rex and Rosemary talk about the return of the President’s coronavirus briefings, is the press doing enough to cover climate change, an analysis of the interview between President Trump and Chris Wallace of Fox News.

