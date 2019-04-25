Mazzeo To Challenge Tyer For Mayor Of Pittsfield

  • A brunette woman with a lime green jacket smiles in front of a grey background
    Pittsfield At-Large City Councilor Melissa Mazzeo
    City of Pittsfield

A Pittsfield, Massachusetts city councilor will challenge first-term Mayor Linda Tyer in this fall’s municipal election.

At-large councilor Melissa Mazzeo says after a decade in city leadership, she thinks a move to the corner office will be the best way to implement her ideas for Pittsfield. She said she wants to see new approaches to dealing with crime and job creation.

“You know, we have a situation in Pittsfield where we do things a certain way because we’ve always done it that way," Mazzeo told WAMC. "And you get to a point where you have to stop doing it and think outside the box.”

Mayor Tyer is coming to the end of her first term — the city’s first four-year term.

“I am looking forward to this upcoming election where we can talk about our accomplishments since we took office in 2016,” said the mayor.

Election day is November 5th.

