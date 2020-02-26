Man Charged With Violating Court Order

A Vermont man accused of shooting another man in the back faces additional charges for having social media contact with a person who was involved with the crime.

Washington Superior Court Judge Mary Morrissey charged 18-year-old Arthur Butler with nine counts of violating court-ordered conditions of release by having social media contact with John“JJ” Emerson III.

The Caledonian Record reports Morrissey has denied the prosecutor's request for Butler to be released on the condition that he will be prohibited from using electronic devices to access internet at all.

Butler has been charged with reckless endangerment and felony aggravated assault for allegedly shooting 24-year-old Brandon Delude in April.

