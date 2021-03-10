Live At The Linda: Featuring The Suitcase Junket And Useless Cans

Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. Live At The Linda brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio. This week features The Suitcase Junket from April 2017 and Useless Cans from their March 2016 concert.

Useless Cans are a gypsy swing folk trio formed in New York’s capital region. Featuring guitarist Bobby Davis, bassist Dylan Perrilo, and vocalist Julia Posin, Useless Cans represent a unique and authentic modern take on old school gypsy jazz and folk. Their repertoire of old timey swing favorites, traditional Russian celebration tunes, and driving original music has been entertaining fans in the Northeast and beyond since 2016. They draw on diverse influences, from swing greats like Django Reinhardt and Cab Calloway to raucous bands like The Doors and The Jimi Hendrix Experience. So enjoy, Useless Cans- recorded Live at the Linda on March 3, 2016.

Tonight we round out the show with The Suitcase Junket. The phrase “your ears may deceive you” will certainly apply to what you’re about to hear in this next set. Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Matt Lorenz, better known as The Suitcase Junket, is the paragon of the one man band. Early on in his set Lorenz introduces each component of his unique setup as his “band members”.

After listening to his set on our show tonight, we highly recommend you look up a video of The Suitcase Junket playing live so you can get a visual representation of what he is actually doing. The Suitacse Junket came to our venue on the heels of the release of his album Pile Driver. Since that concert back in April 2017, The Suitcase Junket has released two more LP’s- 2019’s Mean Dog, Trampoline and 2020’s The End is New and has maintained an extensive touring schedule across the U.S. and Europe. If you’re fortunate enough to be in a town where he’s playing, make sure you get to that show! So enjoy The Suitcase Junket- recorded Live at the Linda on April 28, 2017.

