The Legislative Gazette#2105

(Airs 01/29/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: U.S. Senator Gillibrand wants a lifeline for community health centers in the next Covid-19 relief package, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the relationship between Governor Cuomo and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and we’ll take a look at how SUNY Oneonta plans to welcome back roughly 25% of its students to campus this semester.
Tags: