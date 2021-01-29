 The Legislative Gazette#2105 | WAMC
The Legislative Gazette#2105

(Airs 01/29/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: U.S. Senator Gillibrand wants a lifeline for community health centers in the next Covid-19 relief package, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the relationship between Governor Cuomo and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and we’ll take a look at how SUNY Oneonta plans to welcome back roughly 25% of its students to campus this semester.

The Legislative Gazette #2104

(Airs 01/22/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo delivers his state budget address, our political observer shares his thoughts on his conversation with the Governor about the budget, and we’ll take you to a ceremony honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at SUNY Plattsburgh.

The Legislative Gazette #2102

(Airs 01/08/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: For the first time, the variant of Covid-19 has been found in Saratoga County, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on how the results of the Georgia run-off elections could impact NY, and county leaders say their health departments need more cooperation from the Governor and his administration over vaccine distribution.

The Legislative Gazette #2052

(Airs 12/26/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Governor says it’s possible NY will have to raise taxes to close a pandemic budget gap, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Governor Cuomo blasting the federal government over its handling of the new variant of covid-19 discovered in the UK, and we’ll have reaction to the $900 billion coronavirus package passed by Congress.

The Legislative Gazette #2051

(Airs 12/18/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Covid-19 vaccine is being administered in New York, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a former Cuomo aide’s sexual harassment allegation against the Governor, and we’ll speak with the head of the New York Power Authority about their Vision 2030 plan.