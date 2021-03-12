 The Legislative Gazette #2111 | WAMC
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2111

By WAMC Control Room 31 minutes ago

(Airs 03/12/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The federal pandemic relief package will go a long way towards filling New York’s multi-billion dollar budget deficit, the Governor and state legislature still need to plug a smaller gap, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on State Attorney General James appointing a former federal prosecutor and an employment lawyer to investigate the allegations against the Governor, and we’ll hear about the New York Farm Bureau’s priorities for 2021.

The Legislative Gazette

