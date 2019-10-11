The Legislative Gazette #1941

(Airs 10/11/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: immigrant rights groups are worried about an action plan adopted this week by a state commission that oversees the 2020 census, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the continuing fight over President Trump’s state tax returns, and Federal lawmakers announce a new package of bills to improve limo safety after last year’s deadly crash in Schoharie.
