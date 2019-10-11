The Legislative Gazette #1941

(Airs 9/6/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo says a new law that decriminalizes possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana is long overdue, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a group of inmates suing the New York state prison system, saying its efforts to crack down on prescription drug abuse have gone too far, and the state has a new strategy to bring services to child victims of physical and sexual abuse.