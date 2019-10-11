The Legislative Gazette #1941

Related Program: 
(Airs 10/11/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: immigrant rights groups are worried about an action plan adopted this week by a state commission that oversees the 2020 census, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the continuing fight over President Trump’s state tax returns, and Federal lawmakers announce a new package of bills to improve limo safety after last year’s deadly crash in Schoharie.

The Legislative Gazette #1940

By Oct 4, 2019

(Airs 10/04/19  10 p.m.) Advocates for clean drinking water say new proposed limits for PFOA and other chemicals are too high; our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on his conversation with Governor Cuomo this week; and the state comptroller says twenty-five of the state’s local governments are in some form of fiscal stress.

The Legislative Gazette #1938

By Sep 20, 2019

(Airs 9/20/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York bans flavored e-cigarettes, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the possibility of an early end to the next legislative session, and the state comptroller releases his Smart Tech Report.

The Legislative Gazette #1937

By Sep 13, 2019

(Airs 9/13/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York will file a lawsuit for the over prescription of opioids, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the fight over fusion voting, and a coalition of county clerks is opposing a plan to require NY Drivers pay to update old license plates.

The Legislative Gazette #1936

By Sep 6, 2019

(Airs 9/6/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo says a new law that decriminalizes possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana is long overdue, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a group of inmates suing the New York state prison system, saying its efforts to crack down on prescription drug abuse have gone too far, and the state has a new strategy to bring services to child victims of physical and sexual abuse.