U.S. Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy have gotten most of the attention in the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic primary. But a third candidate remains in the race for Senate: Shannon Liss-Riordan. A labor attorney from Texas with a degree from Harvard, Liss-Riordan touts her experience representing workers against corporations like Uber, Starbucks, and American Airlines. She sat down with WAMC to talk about why she got into the contentious primary.