Jordan Sherman's Morning Forecast

By Jordan Sherman 1 hour ago

Meteorologist Jordan Sherman

Here is Meteorologist Jordan Sherman’s WAMC Regional Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 20s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows near five degrees.

Tomorrow: Filtered sunshine followed by overcast skies. Highs will be near 30 degrees.

weather