Jordan Sherman's Morning Forecast By Jordan Sherman • 49 minutes ago Listen Listening... / 6:03 Meteorologist Jordan Sherman Here is meteorologist Jordan Sherman's WAMC Regional Forecast: Today: Widespread, scattered snow showers tapering to flurries by mid afternoon. Highs near freezing. Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a low around eight degrees. Tomorrow: mostly sunny with highs in the lower 20s.