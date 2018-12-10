Group Vigilant For Loons Trapped In Lake Ice

A group that looks out for loons in New Hampshire is asking the public to watch out for those in danger of becoming trapped as lakes freeze over.

The Loon Preservation Committee says if loons don't leave lakes in time, they risk being unable to fly to their wintering grounds.

Most loons have already migrated from the state's lakes and ponds. However it's not uncommon for some, especially this year's chicks, to remain into December.

The committee said it rescued its first iced-in loon this year on Saturday, trapped on Willand Pond in Dover.

People are asked to contact the committee if they see a loon at risk of become trapped in the water.

Loons are a threatened species in New Hampshire and are protected by federal law.

