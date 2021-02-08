Food And Farm Plan Aims To Boost Economic Output

A new strategic plan for Vermont’s agriculture and food system aims to increase the economic output by 26% and add 5,000 new jobs by 2030.



The plan released Monday from the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund through its Farm to Plate Initiative and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets identifies 15 goals.



The report reviewed the previous plan, which covered 2011 to 2020, during which Vermont’s food system economic output expanded 48% to $11.3 billion and more than 6,500 net jobs were added.



