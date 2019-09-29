Father Of Sandy Hook Victim Brings Violence Prevention Programs To Mass. Schools

Late Monday night, GOP members submitted a change to House rules that would have weakened the ethics office – one of the changes included fines and sanctions for certain behaviors on the House floor. Tuesday afternoon, they met again and agreed by unanimous consent to withdraw some of the changes.

For our Congressional Corner segment, Alan Chartock spoke with Rep. Elizabeth Esty of Connecticut’s 5th District about her thoughts on protocol in the House.

A note: this conversation was recorded before the change was withdrawn.