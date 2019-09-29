Related Program: 
Father Of Sandy Hook Victim Brings Violence Prevention Programs To Mass. Schools

  • Mark Barden
    Mark Barden
    Josh Landes / WAMC

Mark Barden’s son Daniel was 7 when he lost his life in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. Barden was in Berkshire County on Monday with state Attorney General Maura Healey, speaking with students about Sandy Hook Promise, the nonprofit he co-founded in 2013. It offers violence prevention and mental health training programs. Barden spoke with WAMC about the nonprofit’s collaboration with the attorney general, as well as what it’s like to speak with students about what they experience in the school system.

Sandy Hook
north adams

