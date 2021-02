A fast moving fire has destroyed a 115-year-old church in the Vermont town of Middlesex.

The fire in the Middlesex United Methodist Church was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday and quickly consumed the building.

There is no immediate word on the cause.

WCAX television reports multiple departments responded and a house adjacent to the church also caught fire

The church hadn't been used regularly during the winter months.

