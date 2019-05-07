Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Farmers' Market At Forest Park Opens For New Season

By 7 minutes ago

Tuesday, May 7 was opening day for the 2019 season of the Farmers' Market at Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts. This is the 22nd year for the market, which is the largest in Springfield with close to 30 vendors during the peak summer months.
Credit WAMC

      For many a true harbinger of spring is the opening of a farmers’ market.

       Today, the Farmers’ Market at Forest Park opened for its 22nd season in Springfield, Massachusetts.

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill stopped by the market and spoke with the longtime manager Belle Rita Novak.

Tags: 
farmers' markets
Farmers' Market at Forest Park
local agriculture

Related Content

Winter Farmers' Market Opens In New Location At Forest Park In Springfield

By Nov 14, 2018
Farmers' Market at Forest Park

     

       The popularity of winter farmers’ markets has been growing for several years.

Campaign Looks To Increase SNAP Matches At Farmers Markets

By Mar 23, 2016
Farmers Market

A non-profit organization dedicated to sustaining agriculture in western Massachusetts has begun a campaign to make fresh, local food more accessible to people on SNAP benefits. 

Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture is looking to raise $100,000, by the end of the month, to subsidize food purchases by low-income people at local farmers markets. 

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with CISA Executive Director Philip Korman.