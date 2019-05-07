Farmers' Market At Forest Park Opens For New Season

Tuesday, May 7 was opening day for the 2019 season of the Farmers' Market at Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts. This is the 22nd year for the market, which is the largest in Springfield with close to 30 vendors during the peak summer months.
For many a true harbinger of spring is the opening of a farmers’ market.
Today, the Farmers’ Market at Forest Park opened for its 22nd season in Springfield, Massachusetts.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill stopped by the market and spoke with the longtime manager Belle Rita Novak.