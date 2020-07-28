Farmer Returns Skydiver’s Prosthetic Leg

A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who spotted it in a soybean field.

Double amputee Chris Marckres went for a jump Saturday at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison and lost one of his prosthetic legs after leaping from the plane while harnessed to an instructor.

Marckres told NECN his adrenaline was so high he didn't realize he'd lost it. He then put out the word on social media that he’d lost his leg.

Farmer Joe Marszalkowski found it Sunday in a soybean field. He said except for some scratches, the prosthetic leg was undamaged.

