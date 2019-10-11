Related Program: Morning Edition Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By David Guistina • 7 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock Listen Listening... / 6:24 WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on two associates of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani being arrested with one-way tickets at a U.S. airport. Tags: Dr. Alan ChartockShareTweetEmail Related Content Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 10, 2019 Eric Korenman Listen Listening... / 6:26 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a Tuesday letter from the White House vowing to defy the House's impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 8, 2019 Eric Korenman Listen Listening... / 6:24 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the issue of President Trump's tax returns, and reports that the House has subpoenaed documents from the Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget to understand why aid was withheld from the Ukraine. Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 7, 2019 Eric Korenman Listen Listening... / 6:21 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that a second whistleblower has firsthand knowledge of President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 4, 2019 Eric Korenman Listen Listening... / 6:29 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that President Trump has publicly called for China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.